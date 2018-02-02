Housebuilding Going Off a Cliff?

Worrying data from the CIPS showing a sharp drop in purchasing managers’ confidence in the residential construction category. Suggests a lack of confidence in the government’s ability to make housebuilding its main domestic mission…

Actual 2017 housing starts are at a ten-year high, with the National House-Building Council expecting housing starts to rise further in 2018. Anecdotal evidence from industry sources suggests foreign construction workers are becoming scarce as returning growth in Europe attracts them to return home. Labour supply may well be a limiting factor for housebuilders…