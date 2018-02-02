Housebuilding Going Off a Cliff?

Worrying data from the CIPS showing a sharp drop in purchasing managers’ confidence in the residential construction category. Suggests a lack of confidence in the government’s claim to be making housebuilding its main domestic mission…

H/T @rupert_seggins, @GeorgeTrefgarne
Theresa May is asked if she is a “tortoise” when it comes to delivering new policies:

“I have never tried to compare myself to any animal, or bird or car.”

