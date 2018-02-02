Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying

“If they felt that, they need to report it and the party will always investigate any issues of concern” @DerbyChrisW “Certainly not my experience. The party now is a huge organisation – very much reaching out to the wider general public.”
He added “Labour is now the mainstream” pic.twitter.com/99YWGo23Ra
Confronted with Claire Kober and Nora Mulready’s testimony of bullying at the hands of the hard left, Chris Williamson dismissed the claims: “It’s certainly not my experience.” Women’s experiences don’t count for Labour brocialists…