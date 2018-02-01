Who is the “Senior Minister” About to Denounce May?

According to Tom Newton Dunn in The Sun, we’re on the brink of a kamikaze resignation by a “senior minister” who is set to denounce May in a parliamentary speech. The idea was encouraged by Matthew Parris in The Times at great length, who argues that One Well-Aimed Speech Could Topple Mrs MayWho is he?

Well Tom has given us some clues:

  • It is a he.
  • He is “a respected Tory MP”.
  • “He’s one of a number not in the Cabinet left very frustrated by the PM’s failure to promote the younger generation into senior jobs.”

Guido suspects the kamikaze candidate is likely to be a Remainer (both Parris and Newton Dunn are Remainiacs). Potential names in the frame who fit the bill are Tobias Ellwood, Rory Stewart, Jo Johnson, Alistair Burt, Nick Hurd and Sam Gyimah…

February 1, 2018 at 11:04 am



Quote of the Day

Theresa May is asked if she is a “tortoise” when it comes to delivering new policies:

“I have never tried to compare myself to any animal, or bird or car.”

