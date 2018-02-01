Peers Brand “Self-Serving, Petulant” Adonis a ‘Moon Loon’

Last night the Lords gave a unanimous second reading to the EU Withdrawal Bill and it’s now in committee (that’s where the real battles will be fought). Remainiac-in-chief Lord Adonis withdrew his prized amendment calling for a ‘motion of regret’ that there will not be a second referendum. Adonis’s fellow peers took the mickey out of him throughout the debate.

Lord Cavendish described Adonis’s resignation letter as “long winded, self-serving and petulant”. Lord Forsyth suggested Adonis was suffering from lunar-induced madness on the occasion of the super ‘blue blood’ moon. Adonis was branded a moon loon.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Owen Jones, staunch Blair ally Adonis lavished praise on Jeremy Corbyn and announced he is ready to serve in a Corbyn government. Adonis said:

“I knew Jeremy well when I lived in Islington, he was my MP… I think he’s done a phenomenal job of putting Labour back on the map… if there was a Labour government formed by Jeremy Corbyn I would definitely serve… I’d want to be transport secretary… I could get HS2 opened two years earlier than at the moment.”

In a breathless exchange Adonis also laid it on thick with Jones, telling him:

“I missed one key player Owen – you. When it comes to the campaign to stay in the European Union on behalf of the working people of Britain… alongside Jeremy and Ruth Davidson there will need to be Owen Jones. You will mobilise the under 35s. They will come out as never before. Everywhere I go, I speak at a lot of university meetings and they tell me ‘do you know that Owen Jones and what we can do to get him to come and speak here?'”

That moon sure was powerful…