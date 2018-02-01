Momentum Force Out Another Council Leader

Bullying Momentum activists have forced out another council leader as their purge continues. Moderate Jon Clempner has resigned as leader of Harlow Council and today reveals he was forced out by the hard left. He also resigned as a councillor and from the Labour Party after being called a “neo-Nazi” by Corbynistas. He said in a statement today:

“There has been a lot of speculation about why I resigned as Leader of Harlow Council, as a Councillor, and subsequently as a member of the Labour Party… Those who follow my personal social media will know I did not react well to an active campaign against my leadership by a local Momentum organiser (which this individual denies, despite several independent witnesses), being called a neo-Nazi by some Corbyn t-shirt wearing person outside the Labour Party Conference, and events at a national level targeting Labour Councillors and Labour Councils that do not conform to the particular form of ideological purity that seems to have taken a grip of the party, and that will shortly culminate in the output of a party ‘democracy review’ to make Councillors more accountable to a small group of party members (and less to the actual electorate presumably). Councillors, unless formally endorsed by the privately owned company Momentum, seem to have replaced the Parliamentary Labour Party as the focus of the hard left’s ire…

He went on: “the Labour Party was becoming a deeply unpleasant place, I resigned from the Labour Party shortly after”.

A classic stitch-up by the hard left. Earlier this week Haringey Council leader Labour moderate Claire Kober quit over Momentum bullying. Two down, many more to go, comrades…