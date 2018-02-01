Matt Hancock calls app Britain pic.twitter.com/QZW4QJxDeC
— Media Guido (@MediaGuido) February 1, 2018
They may have the Silicon chip but we have the Silicon chap: Matt Hancock. The Culture Secretary is calling app Britain – he has created a new social network where fans can keep up with his every move. It’s basically Facebook, but just Matt Hancock’s feed. Anyway, the internet is loving it:
Once in a while, you come across an app for your phone that you know is going to make your life better in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/8wxMJts4go
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) February 1, 2018
Deleted Tinder to make room for the Matt Hancock MP app.
— Helena Horton (@horton_official) February 1, 2018
I actually met my girlfriend on the Matt Hancock app but we tell people we met at a bar pic.twitter.com/aTssSNuCyG
— Rob Fuller (@robfuller91) February 1, 2018
anyone who fancies beers tonight, Matt Hancock me
— Alan White (@aljwhite) February 1, 2018
It’s trending on Twitter, but who uses that anymore?