Deal or No Deal? Noel Edmonds Meets Jezza

He’s usually found in the company of Mr Blobby or The Banker from Deal or No Deal. But now TV’s Noel Edmonds can add Jeremy Corbyn to his list of House Party guests. Guido hears the eccentric comic entertainer – and Noel Edmonds – met for a tête-à-tête in Westminster recently. Guido’s co-conspirators in showbiz say Edmonds is keen to enter politics…

In a newspaper interview last year Edmonds referred to Corbyn as “the fella with the beard” and had this advice for the Labour leader:

“If Corbyn said ‘I’m going to clean up the city’ he could wipe out the Tory party.”

A spokesman for Noel Edmonds said: “I can neither confirm nor deny.” He added cryptically: “Noel likes a political leader with a strong beard.” With his desire to beat The Banker Edmonds will get on famously with Jezza…