ConHome Leadership Survey: Only Brexiters in Double Figures

Interesting numbers from the new ConservativeHome survey of Tory members. Last month just 7% said May should go immediately, that has nearly quadrupled to 26%. A month ago 40% said she should stay for the long haul, that has plummeted to 26%.

In the next leader stakes the Mogg remains the grassroots favourite (even though it’s not going to happen), with Gove and Boris the only others in double figures. The highest scoring Remainer is Amber Rudd on a lowly 6%.

More Tory members want a change at the top now than at any point since the election…