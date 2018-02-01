Charles Grant DID Say Treasury Pushing Government Towards Softer Brexit

The big row today is over whether the Centre for European Reform’s Charles Grant did or didn’t tell Steve Baker that the Treasury was deliberately trying to change Brexit policy and keep us in the customs union. Baker says he did. Grant says in a statement:

“I did not say or imply that the Treasury had deliberately developed a model to show that all non-customs union options were bad, with the intention to influence policy.”

Fair enough. But it turns out Grant did say the Treasury was trying to influence policy by forcing the government into a softer Brexit. Publicly, in July:

Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform… revealed the existence of an unpublished Treasury analysis showing that the costs of leaving without a customs union deal far outweigh any benefits from future overseas trade deals.

“The coalition of forces pushing for a softer Brexit is considerable,” Grant said. “The Treasury, long an advocate of retaining close economic ties to the EU, is newly emboldened.”

Does anyone really think the Treasury doesn’t want a softer Brexit?

Tags: , , ,
People: /
February 1, 2018 at 3:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

New ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Downing Street:

“The government’s tone on Brexit needs to fundamentally change. If we are timid and cowering and terrified of the future, then our children will judge us in the balance and find us wanting.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum