Phillip Lee’s Tweets Make No Sense

Remainers are getting very excited about junior Justice minister Phillip Lee’s Project Fear 2.0 tweets last night. He essentially warned against a real Brexit “if these figures turn out to be anywhere near right”.

The next phase of Brexit has to be all about the evidence. We can’t just dismiss this and move on. If there is evidence to the contrary, we need to see and consider that too. https://t.co/A0MeP9BCJr. 1/3 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) January 30, 2018

But if these figures turn out to be anywhere near right, there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging. This shows the PM’s challenge…2/3 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) January 30, 2018

The PM has been dealt some tough cards and I support her mission to make the best of them. It’s time for evidence, not dogma, to show the way. We must act for our country’s best interests, not ideology & populism, or history will judge us harshly. Our country deserves no less 3/3 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) January 30, 2018

This makes no sense. The leaked forecasts predict what is going to happen in 15 years’ time, and look at models the government is not pursuing anyway. How does Lee plan on working out if they are “anywhere near right” before we Brexit? Illogical attention-seeking from an ambitious Remainer…