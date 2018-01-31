McDonnell and Ken Loach to Headline Two Marxist Festivals On Same Day

John McDonnell will contradict his claim that he is ‘not a Marxist’ by headlining Europe’s biggest Marxist festival this summer – where he will share a platform with the leader of a Communist Party. Guido can reveal the Shadow Chancellor is set to lead a panel titled “Into the 21st century: Marxism as a force for change today” at the Marx 200 Festival in June. Just to add a touch more Marxism to the occasion, the event will be held at the Marx Memorial Library in Clerkenwell. McDonnell will speak alongside the leader of the Communist Party of India Sitaram Yechury. Are all the fund managers McDonnell has been meeting aware of this?

Worth remembering that McDonnell infamously denied he was a Marxist on Marr last May. Video emerged of him admitting “I’m a Marxist”…

The 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth this May will precipitate a rash of leftist events praising the communist philosopher and his murderous legacy. McDonnell’s event clashes with Counterfire’s ‘Why Marx Was Right’ conference. The headline speaker at that red love-in is Corbyn cinematographic guru Ken Loach. Corbynistas will be spoiled for choice…

January 31, 2018 at 1:55 pm



Quote of the Day

Theresa May is asked if she is a “tortoise” when it comes to delivering new policies:

“I have never tried to compare myself to any animal, or bird or car.”

