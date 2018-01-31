Khan Subsidises Labour Wonks With £42,000 of Londoners’ Cash

Sadiq Khan’s ‘independent’ Brexit-bashing impact study cost taxpayers more than £42,000, Guido can reveal. That’s more than the average salary of a Metropolitan Police officer (which stands at £35,034). Given Khan’s crime wave, wouldn’t an extra copper have been worth more?

A City Hall Freedom of Information disclosure showed Khan splurged £42,273 on the report, which concluded Brexit would lead to a ‘lost decade’ for London. That cash went into the coffers of lefty ‘Corbynomics’ think-tank Cambridge Econometrics, run by former Jezza guru and Labour supporter Richard Murphy. Any reason they got the contract other than being Khan’s lefty mates?