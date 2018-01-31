Ken Pledged Auction Prize at the Presidents Club

Just spotted this from the Architects’ Journal’s ‘Astragal’ diary column about Brocialist Ken Livingstone, back in the days when he had influence over planning permission, at the Presidents Club:
Those were the days…
Theresa May is asked if she is a “tortoise” when it comes to delivering new policies:
“I have never tried to compare myself to any animal, or bird or car.”