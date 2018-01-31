“Cavemen” v “Grow Up” – Double Sexism PMQs Faux Outrage

Conservatives and DUP called a “coalition of cavemen” by @EmilyThornberry. David Lidington urges her to “stop watching the Flintstones” and to “grow up”, adding a number of organisations are working to get young people interested in current affairs pic.twitter.com/cBntuu92Gn — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2018

Labour are calling Lidders sexist for telling Thornberry to “grow up”, and Number 10 have even slapped him down and said May would not have used that language.

Meanwhile some Tory MPs are saying Thorners is sexist for calling them a “coalition of cavemen”.

How about everyone calms down and gets off the outrage bus…