Tory Voters Back May For the Moment

The public, and Tory voters in particular, would rather Theresa May stays in Downing Street than steps down, a new YouGov survey for WPI reveals today. Alternative leaders are likely to reduce support for the Tories. The poll finds:

  • 69% of Conservative voters think Theresa May should continue as Prime Minister with only 18% saying that she should stand down;
  • Overall, 41% say she should remain in position and 34% say she should step down. That’s the same as in November last year (when YouGov asked exactly the same question, with 42% of people responding that she should continue as leader compared to 32% who disagreed.)
  • Leave voters are more supportive of Theresa May to stay  (49%-32%) than those who voted to Remain (37%-38%);
  • Changing leaders would mean some voters might be more likely to vote Conservative (11%), but 20% would be less likely to vote for the party.

