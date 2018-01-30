Loony Left Legal Lolz: Galloway Sues Lansman

Gorgeous George Galloway has announced he is suing Momentum supremo Jon Lansman as a row boils over about whether the former Respect boss should be allowed back in the Labour Party. Lansman is a sworn enemy of Galloway, and piled in after his Corbynista rival wrongly accused David Baddiel of being a “vile Israel-fanatic”.

Solidarity with @Baddiel – since he’s a Jew who’s talked about being non-Zionist, there’s no possible reason to call him a “vile Israel-fanatic” other than antisemitism. There clearly should be no place for @georgegalloway in @UKLabour or in the employment of @talkRADIO https://t.co/WzhzqsRUG5 — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) 30 January 2018

Galloway admitted he was wrong and deleted the tweet:

I was wrong to tweet that David Badiel was an “Israel-fanatic”, he is not and I have deleted it. I should have said that David Badiel routinely slanders Israel-critics like me as “anti-Semites”. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) January 30, 2018

But he has also decided to launch a defamation action against Lansman and he intends to call Corbyn as a witness:

The use of the defamatory smear of anti-Semitism against supporters of the Palestinian people has at least for me gone far enough. I have instructed Solicitors to bring a case for defamation against Jon Lansman owner of Momentum. I will be calling @jeremycorbyn as a witness. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) January 30, 2018

Remember Seumas and Jezza want Galloway back in the Labour Party. Lansman flexing his muscles over this Corbynista split…