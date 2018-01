Last week Guido expressed his admiration for Liz Truss’ social media makeover, as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury spoiled us with shareable content about onions. Liz is on great form today, telling us on Instagram that vape shops and vegan burger bars are “modern pioneers of British freedom”, and that “My values are set on a pro-freedom default. I don’t like being told what to do”.

No one should ever tell you what to do, Liz.