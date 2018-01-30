Khan Moves to Snap Up Purged Labour Moderate

The resignation of London Labour bigwig and Haringey council leader Claire Kober in protest at Corbynista “bullying” is about more than Labour factionalism. Rumours out of City Hall suggest Kober may be being lined up to succeed Khan’s Deputy Mayor for Housing, James Murray, after the local elections. If Khan brings her on board in any capacity he is likely to face a considerable Corbynista backlash – it risks upsetting his recent moves to align himself with Project Jezza, such as addressing conference, talking him up in the media and banning Uber. A Khan – Corbynista split just in time for the local elections…

Tags:
People: /
January 30, 2018 at 12:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian Writer Working for Dent Coad Guardian Writer Working for Dent Coad
Labour Students Call For Queen to Be Killed Labour Students Call For Queen to Be Killed
Loony Left Legal Lolz: Galloway Sues Lansman Loony Left Legal Lolz: Galloway Sues Lansman
O-Patz Breaks Back in Horse Fall O-Patz Breaks Back in Horse Fall
Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
Feminist Fight Club Vows to Destroy Tories and Smash Patriarchy Feminist Fight Club Vows to Destroy Tories and Smash Patriarchy
It Could Be You ‘Kipper It Could Be You ‘Kipper
Ken Marks Holocaust Memorial Day Debating Whether It Happened on Press TV Ken Marks Holocaust Memorial Day Debating Whether It Happened on Press TV
WATCH: Corbyn Also Lied About Raising Iranian Human Rights Abuses on Press TV WATCH: Corbyn Also Lied About Raising Iranian Human Rights Abuses on Press TV
Tory MP in Trans “Penis” Row Insists He’s Not a “C**t” Tory MP in Trans “Penis” Row Insists He’s Not a “C**t”
Nick Timothy Dodges Question of Contact With May Nick Timothy Dodges Question of Contact With May
Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM” Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM”
Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets
Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List
Tale of Two Interventions Tale of Two Interventions
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop