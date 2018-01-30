Khan Moves to Snap Up Purged Labour Moderate

The resignation of London Labour bigwig and Haringey council leader Claire Kober in protest at Corbynista “bullying” is about more than Labour factionalism. Rumours out of City Hall suggest Kober may be being lined up to succeed Khan’s Deputy Mayor for Housing, James Murray, after the local elections. If Khan brings her on board in any capacity he is likely to face a considerable Corbynista backlash – it risks upsetting his recent moves to align himself with Project Jezza, such as addressing conference, talking him up in the media and banning Uber. A Khan – Corbynista split just in time for the local elections…