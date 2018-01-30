Guardian Writer Working For Dent Coad

Barmy MP Emma Dent Coad has hired Guardian writer Liam Young to work in her parliamentary office, not that they mention that anywhere on his columns. Leftie scribe Young is also a columnist for the newspaper – so he has plenty of work on his plate. Would be more than a bit weird for the Mail, Sun or Telegraph to hire a paid-up Tory researcher as a columnist and not disclose their job to readers.

Also worth pointing out that Dent Coad’s daughter is still on the latest register of member’s staff (meaning she has a parliamentary pass). Despite the MP telling Guido the pass had been given up in November…

