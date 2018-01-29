Tory MP in Trans “Penis” Row Insists He’s Not a “C**t”

Busy weekend on Twitter for Tory backbencher David TC Davies, who became embroiled in a nasty spat with the LGBT community when he proffered his view that “somebody possessing a penis & pair of testicles is definitely not a woman”:

Somebody possessing a penis & pair of testicles is definitely not a woman. This should be a biological fact not a matter for political debate. At leastnwe can agree on something. — David Davies MP (@DavidTCDavies) January 27, 2018

The tweet provoked a strong response from the official LGBT Tories account:

David TC Davies’ transphobic views are abhorrent and out of kilter with Conservative Party policy. It’s clear that the T in his name stands for transphobe. It’s equally clear what the C stands for. — LGBT+ Conservatives (@LGBTCons) January 27, 2018

Causing Davies to lodge a complaint with new Tory chairman Brandon Lewis:

It is appalling that a Conservative group which purports to stand for equality is willing to allude to the word “cunt” to describe MPs it doesnt like. You are a disgrace. — David Davies MP (@DavidTCDavies) January 27, 2018

My “transphobic” view is that having a penis makes you male. You may disagree but implied use of word a “cunt” is abusive & misogynistic. You’re an official Conservative group. We are against social media abuse. I’ll be making official complaint to @BrandonLewis on Monday. pic.twitter.com/A3jj5RyBEF — David Davies MP (@DavidTCDavies) January 27, 2018

Have fun with that one, Brandon…