Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column

An epic whinge from Vice’s Bella Mackie after reading that I’m a Celeb’s Toff has landed a column with Sunday Times Style. Bella reckons Toff is too privileged to deserve her new platform:

That would be Bella Mackie, who made it in journalism after getting a job at the Guardian, where her father Alan Rusbridger was the editor. In terms of privilege and media careers not sure Bella has a leg to stand on. Toff has probably had to work harder to get a column than Bella did to get a job at the Guardian…

January 29, 2018 at 11:36 am


Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

