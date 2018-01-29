Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column

An epic whinge from Vice’s Bella Mackie after reading that I’m a Celeb’s Toff has landed a column with Sunday Times Style. Bella reckons Toff is too privileged to deserve her new platform:

I’m in a bad mood so maybe I’m being unfair, but the rise of “Toff” is really irking me. Sure, she’s a nice girl. But I thought the “likeable, charming posh Tory” guise went out with Boris Johnson. It’s a weird and dated delusion. pic.twitter.com/1fZDBs9ZQm — Bella (@bellamackie) January 28, 2018

“Oh she’s so funny and eccentric” is not a match for the fact that she’s loaded, churning out sponsored content as if her life depended on it, and is a fan of JACOB REES-MOGG. He thinks abortion is wrong evens in case of rape btw. Oh but she’s so charming! — Bella (@bellamackie) January 28, 2018

No they wouldn’t. “She’s that charming.” No. No she’s not. Corbyn, whatever you think of him, has spent his whole life fighting for those he thinks are fucked by inequality. She’s literally called TOFF. pic.twitter.com/gFE6fL9Lju — Bella (@bellamackie) January 28, 2018

One more thing then I’ll stop. Maybe there are better people to give a column in a widely read (and great fun) magazine than this (yes I know she’s charming) girl pic.twitter.com/ejpIdM5BEg — Bella (@bellamackie) January 28, 2018

That would be Bella Mackie, who made it in journalism after getting a job at the Guardian, where her father Alan Rusbridger was the editor. In terms of privilege and media careers not sure Bella has a leg to stand on. Toff has probably had to work harder to get a column than Bella did to get a job at the Guardian…