It Could Be You ‘Kipper

The UKIP EGM is in Birmingham on February 17, so the winner will have to collect their prize fast if they want dinner with Henry Bolton. Who should Guido take if he wins?
Oprah on running for President…
“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”