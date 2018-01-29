It Could Be You ‘Kipper

The UKIP EGM is in Birmingham on February 17, so the winner will have to collect their prize fast if they want dinner with Henry Bolton. Who should Guido take if he wins?

Tags:
People: /
January 29, 2018 at 1:01 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Ken Marks Holocaust Memorial Day Debating Whether It Happened on Press TV Ken Marks Holocaust Memorial Day Debating Whether It Happened on Press TV
WATCH: Corbyn Also Lied About Raising Iranian Human Rights Abuses on Press TV WATCH: Corbyn Also Lied About Raising Iranian Human Rights Abuses on Press TV
Tory MP in Trans “Penis” Row Insists He’s Not a “C**t” Tory MP in Trans “Penis” Row Insists He’s Not a “C**t”
Nick Timothy Dodges Question of Contact With May Nick Timothy Dodges Question of Contact With May
Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column Rusbridger’s Daughter Complains Toff Too Privileged to Have Newspaper Column
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM” Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM”
Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets
Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List
Tale of Two Interventions Tale of Two Interventions
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog
Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament