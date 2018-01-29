Guardian Unpaid Internship Request Backfires

What could go wrong with the Guardian asking for readers’ experiences with unpaid internships?
Oh.
That would be the same Guardian which runs articles about how “unpaid internships and a culture of privilege are ruining journalism”…
Oprah on running for President…
“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”