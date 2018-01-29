Feminist Fight Club Vows to Destroy Tories and Smash Patriarchy

“Queer feminist fight club Femme Feral offers women and femme-identifying people a place to express their rage about the Conservative government through body-slams and dropkicks.” Important investigation from Vice News.
Oprah on running for President…
“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”