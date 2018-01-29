Corbyn Also Lied About Raising Iranian Human Rights Abuses on Press TV

.@AndrewMarr9: “You’ve been very reluctant to condemn the government of Iran” @jeremycorbyn: “You’re spending too much time reading the Daily Mail… “https://t.co/Yhj91ijeum #marr pic.twitter.com/g3bCzxZYV6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 28, 2018

Turns out Corbyn told a third whopper during his Marr interview yesterday. Speaking about his appearances on Press TV, Jezza claimed that “at all of those occasions I made my voice very clear about human rights abuses” in Iran. This is untrue – he did not bring up Iranian human rights abuses every time he went on Press TV. In fact, Guido cannot find a single example of him doing so.

Corbyn also told Marr he had accepted money from the Iranian regime “a very long time ago” – it was 2012 – and that he stopped because of the way they treated the Green movement – that was in 2009, he carried on taking their cash and praising their government for years after. That’s three deliberate untruths in the space of 20 seconds. Reality check for Jezza’s supporters who blindly praise his “integrity” – he’s just like the rest of them…