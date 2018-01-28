Villiers: Brexit Being Diluted
Brexit Minister: We’re Not Backsliding

Theresa Villiers expresses the concerns of Brexiteers that Number 10 is shifting away from a clean Brexit towards permanent alignment with the EU:

But Brexit minister Martin Callanan insists the UK will have the freedom to diverge in future:

If we don’t, what is the point of Brexit?

Tags: ,
People: /
January 28, 2018 at 12:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

New ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Downing Street:

“The government’s tone on Brexit needs to fundamentally change. If we are timid and cowering and terrified of the future, then our children will judge us in the balance and find us wanting.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit