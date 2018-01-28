Theresa Villiers expresses the concerns of Brexiteers that Number 10 is shifting away from a clean Brexit towards permanent alignment with the EU:

Conservative MP and Brexiteer Theresa Villiers says compromising too much with the EU could ‘eventually get to a point where we wouldn’t genuinely be leaving the European Union’ #bbcsppic.twitter.com/AKGsDGEv2Y — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 28, 2018

But Brexit minister Martin Callanan insists the UK will have the freedom to diverge in future:

.@LordCallanan tells #bbcsp that the government isn’t backsliding on Brexit. “The objective that we have for the negotiations remain as she [PM] set out.” pic.twitter.com/cXnuTqCzoD — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 28, 2018

If we don’t, what is the point of Brexit?