Nadine: Hammond Has to Go

“He needs to go. He needs to have the Prime Minister’s back and he doesn’t.” @NadineDorries on why @PhilipHammondUK cannot stay as Chancellor #Peston pic.twitter.com/SMqx65dsJM — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 28, 2018

Pretty clear what the Mogg thinks too:

“I’m being as loyal as I can possibly be.” @Jacob_Rees_Mogg says “I have a view” on whether the Chancellor should be sacked, but it is not his role as a “junior backbencher” to give it in public. #Peston pic.twitter.com/H3eKIYMwow — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 28, 2018

A view shared by increasing numbers of their colleagues…