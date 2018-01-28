Corbyn: Requisition Luxury Properties

“Build council properties… regulate private rented sector… have a government backed mortgage scheme for 1st time buyers” – Labour leader @jeremycorbyn on tackling homelessness #marr https://t.co/6OWTPt0glv pic.twitter.com/54Re5ayTcS
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 28, 2018
Corbyn tells Marr he would “take over” “luxury, glossy, glistening” empty properties owned by rich foreigners. A problem which studies show is greatly exaggerated and over-simplifies the housing crisis. Remember this would be a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, of which Corbyn told Marr a Labour government would remain a part…