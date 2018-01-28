Corbyn: Requisition Luxury Properties

Corbyn tells Marr he would “take over” “luxury, glossy, glistening” empty properties owned by rich foreigners. A problem which studies show is greatly exaggerated and over-simplifies the housing crisis. Remember this would be a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, of which Corbyn told Marr a Labour government would remain a part…

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

