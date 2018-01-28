Corbyn Lies About His Support For Iran

.@AndrewMarr9: “You’ve been very reluctant to condemn the government of Iran” @jeremycorbyn: “You’re spending too much time reading the Daily Mail… “https://t.co/Yhj91ijeum #marr pic.twitter.com/g3bCzxZYV6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 28, 2018

Corbyn told Marr he had accepted money from the Iranian regime “a very long time ago” – it was 2012 – and that he stopped because of the way they treated the Green movement – that was in 2009, he carried on taking their cash and praising their government for years after. Marr really should have pinned him down on this, Jezza is straight up telling porkies…