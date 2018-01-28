Adonis: Brexit Like Spanish Inquisition and Japan Capturing Singapore

Two more to add to Andrew Adonis’ greatest hits of bonkers Brexit comments. Over the weekend he compared leaving the EU to the Spanish Inquisition and, while accusing the BBC of being pro-Brexit, the fall of Singapore to Japan:

Salamanca was the greatest European university of the Middle Ages. Then came the Counter Reformation & the Inquisition, a kind of Spanish Brexit … https://t.co/NcTTcGCfvl — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) January 28, 2018

We don’t ‘accept’ that the ‘war is over’ because IT IS NOT OVER! The fall of Singapore was not the end of the war: when the Brits emerged from the bushes, they went on to win. Thank God. BBC has been captured by Brexiters & is in breach of its charter in its reporting. https://t.co/VPzJhJ84ir — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) January 28, 2018

A friend should have had a word a long time ago.