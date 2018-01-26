Williamson Booed As He Repeats: “Jezza Will Be Britain’s Greatest PM”

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson was booed as repeated his favourite new line on Question Time last night:
“Jeremy Corbyn is the best leader that the Labour Party has ever produced and will be the greatest Prime Minister this country has ever seen”
Oprah on running for President…
“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”