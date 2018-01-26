Tory MP in Brexit Bust-Up At Westminster Boozer

A Tory MP was ‘bloodied’ in a Brexit bust-up at a Westminster boozer, Guido can reveal. Matthew Offord was in St Stephen’s Tavern opposite Parliament on Wednesday night when co-conspirators say he got into an argument with a group of pro-EU protesters. Accounts diverge but a tweet sent to the Brexiteer that evening reads: “hope your face has stopped bleeding”. Another source says there was a “scuffle”. Guido hears the Europhiles weren’t aware Offord is an MP but later identified him after one snapped a pic…

The Hendon MP didn’t deny an altercation took place and told Guido tonight:

“It will be in a paper tomorrow and you can read about it then.”

Classic Brexit handbags… Offord denied shoving former whip Marc Francois in a 2AM hotel bar fracas at conference in 2010.

UPDATE: More sources get in touch to say a female pro-EU protester was seen to lunge at Matthew Offord after he attempted to film the group – who it is claimed were verbally abusing him. The MP sustained a scratch to the face. Remainers…