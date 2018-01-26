Inside John McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel

It could be the luxury alpine lair of a Bond villain. This is the plush mountain hideaway Labour’s Marxist Shadow Chancellor has made his home during the exclusive Davos World Economic Forum. The avowed socialist is rubbing shoulders with billionaires, kings and presidents this week at the annual gathering of the global supercapitalist elite. Perched 1560m above sea level at the €800-per-night Sunstar Alpine hotel, McDonnell will be able to unwind after a hard day attacking the neoliberal order. The hotel boasts the largest indoor pool in Davos, heated all-year-round to 28°C. The log cabin sauna and steam room are a short stroll from the spa – one of the best equipped in the town – where McDonnell could order the £126 ‘Asian whole-body treatment with hot stones’. How about flicking through the latest Morning Star in the 172 jet hydropool, infused with alpine herbs, rosemary, and sea salt? 

The nightly five course dinner is prepared from fresh, regional produce. Cable cars are included in the room rate.

Guido asked team McDonnell who was paying for their trip. A union? Or one of those newly converted Corbynista hedge funds? No answer was forthcoming. Maybe, as McDonnell would say, it pays for itself…

