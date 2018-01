Fun-loving Tory minister Richard Harrington was due to attend the notorious President’s Club Dinner and sit on the same table as Nadhim Zahawi, Guido can reveal. Harrington’s office confirmed he was invited but didn’t attend. A spokesman told Guido:

“He definitely wasn’t there.”

Asked where he was, no alibi was forthcoming. Not sure why he was on the guest list if he hadn’t RSVP’d. Lucky escape…