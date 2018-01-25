Order of the OTT: Brexit “Greatest Threat” To Women’s Rights

OTT Remainiac nonsense of the day: a new study claims Brexit is “one of the greatest threats to women’s rights”. University of Surrey Head of Politics Prof Roberta Guerrina thinks:

“Brexit poses the greatest modern day threat to women’s rights and gender equality policies in the UK. European legislation affords a degree of protection to women in the UK, but once we leave Europe there is no guarantee that the same levels of protection will remain intact. Women’s reproductive rights are particularly vulnerable to attack.”

The nutty professor has clearly forgotten that “European legislation” hasn’t stopped abortion from being illegal in EU member states such as Ireland, Poland – where the ruling party has recently cut reproductive rights and pushed abortion underground – and Malta, which bans abortion entirely. Meanwhile Amnesty International say there is chronic domestic violence in Hungary and that the country fails to meet international human rights law on protecting women. “European legislation” offers women in these countries no protection.

There is obviously no plan to cut women’s rights in Brexit Britain. It’s almost as if this is mad attention-seeking from taxpayer-funded lefty pro-EU academics. Of course Peston et al are retweeting this guff…

Quote of the Day

New ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Downing Street:

“The government’s tone on Brexit needs to fundamentally change. If we are timid and cowering and terrified of the future, then our children will judge us in the balance and find us wanting.”

