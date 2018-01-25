Names of More Political Donors at the Presidents Club Revealed

The Presidents Club fallout has had political ramifications for David Meller (resigned from an educational quango and an educational charity) and Nadhim Zahawi (under pressure). Zahawi says he made his excuses and left before the event got fruity…

Other people with political links who have not had much attention include Bruce Ritchie who has given hundreds of thousands to the Tories, Peter Shalson has also given tens of thousands to Tories, Roger Orf has given hundreds of thousands to the Tories as well as backing the remain campaign. Dragons’ Den’s Theo Paphitis gave £12,000 to the Tories and £10,000 to the LibDems.

Moni Varma – the “rice king” founder of VeeTee Rice – gave £10,000 to Labour. Richard Caring is bi-partisan, over the years he has given the Tories half-a-million and lent Labour £2 million. The lobbyist Lord Jon Mendelsohn has long raised money for the Labour Party as well as donated to it.

There is no evidence or suggestion that any of them have done anything wrong. Strikes Guido that the unfortunate collateral damage of this affair will be to put people off making donations.

Quote of the Day

John Curtice on fiscal policy:

“Attitudes to taxation and spending are basically counter-cyclical. If a government comes in and tries to reduce spending and taxation, after a while people will get worried about the state of public services. If a government increases taxation and public spending, after a while they’ll get concerned about increasing taxation…. In as much as there are lots of ideologues out there who think the state should be this proportion of GDP, they’re all wrong. Because the public’s view is counter-cyclical to the recent experience. It’s basically impossible to satisfy the public.”

