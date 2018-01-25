Jez Tells Labour MPs to Lobby Against Hezbollah Ban

The JC has a story this morning that Labour has asked its MPs to oppose a motion calling for the political wing of Hezbollah to be banned in Britain. Guido has got hold of the PLP briefing document in full – in it Labour MPs are told “there is a balance” to be struck and that “Full proscription could be a move against dialogue and meaningful peace negotiations in Middle East”. The document, produced by Diane Abbott’s Shadow Home Affairs team, tells Labour MPs to lobby ministers against proscribing the terror group, even giving them suggested questions to ask in the Commons:

“Does the Minister agree with a balanced approach: that we condemn pursuing political ends by violent means in the current proscription of the military wing of Hizballah but acknowledge the difficulties for a lasting settlement in the Middle East if the political wing was proscribed?”

With “friends” like these…

UPDATE: Jennifer Gerber, Labour Friends of Israel Director, tells Guido: