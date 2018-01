Bold of Labour’s Emma Dent Coad to tweet out London’s dire crime statistics for the last year:

In London knife offences up 23%, robberies up 30%, 14% jump in vehicle thefts and break-ins and tragically a 19% increase in killings. Half of the 20% national rise in gun crime reported in London as well. Things are going backwards under the Tories. — Emma Dent Coad (@emmadentcoad) January 25, 2018

She knows Sadiq is in charge of policing in the capital, right…