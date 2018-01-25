Chris Williamson Admits He is A “Moron”

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson has a lot of time on his hands since he lost his frontbench job. The firebrand socialist has gone “undercover” (in his Fire Bridages Union beanie) to find out what his constituents really think of their local Labour MPs – including the Derby North representative himself. The replies weren’t good:

“Never met them, never been round where I live anyway” “They just get paid lots of money and don’t know what they’re doing” “Morons”

Williamson confirmed it’s “probably a fair comment” to call him a “moron”. Looking forward to his turn on Question Time tonight…