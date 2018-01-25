Chris Williamson Admits He is A “Moron”

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson has a lot of time on his hands since he lost his frontbench job. The firebrand socialist has gone “undercover” (in his Fire Bridages Union beanie) to find out what his constituents really think of their local Labour MPs – including the Derby North representative himself. The replies weren’t good:

“Never met them, never been round where I live anyway”

“They just get paid lots of money and don’t know what they’re doing”

“Morons”

Williamson confirmed it’s “probably a fair comment” to call him a “moron”. Looking forward to his turn on Question Time tonight…

Tags:
People:
January 25, 2018 at 1:40 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

New ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Downing Street:

“The government’s tone on Brexit needs to fundamentally change. If we are timid and cowering and terrified of the future, then our children will judge us in the balance and find us wanting.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog
Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament
New Tory PPS List In Full New Tory PPS List In Full
Oxfam Go Full Corbynista Oxfam Go Full Corbynista
UKIP NEC Votes No Confidence In Bolton UKIP NEC Votes No Confidence In Bolton
Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Local Labour Members Want Jared Deselected Local Labour Members Want Jared Deselected
Last Days at BuzzFeed Last Days at BuzzFeed
Bolton: She Came Round But I Didn’t Sleep With Her Bolton: She Came Round But I Didn’t Sleep With Her
Jared Victim: He Shouldn’t Be Back in Westminster Jared Victim: He Shouldn’t Be Back in Westminster
Sick Jared Back to Work Sick Jared Back to Work
Ann Black Purged by Red Terror Ann Black Purged by Red Terror
Parole Board Admit Processes Breached Parole Board Admit Processes Breached