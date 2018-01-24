Mogg v Davis: Highlights

The standout moments from DD’s appearance in front of the Brexit select committee were his sparring with new ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg. The Mogg said once again that we will be a vassal state of the EU during the transition, one of his favourite lines:

“If on the 30th of March 2019, the UK is subject to the ECJ, takes new rules relating to the single market and is paying into the European Budget, are we not a vassal state?” asks @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/65c7x9Xovc — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) January 24, 2018

And he accused the government of being “weak“:

Jacob Rees-Mogg asks David Davis about an @FT piece by @GeorgeWParker, which quotes a ‘government official spokesperson’ as saying: “leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice was never formally a red line” pic.twitter.com/FDPYtUB98U — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) January 24, 2018

In truth it has long been inevitable that not much will change during the transition. What has always mattered is that the transition is short and that the end point that comes afterwards is a real, clean Brexit, properly diverging from the EU…

Clips via BrexitCentral.