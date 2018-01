The #MeToo movement claims another… former doyen of the Lobby and top Guardianista Sir Michael White has been accused of smacking a young female journalist on the bottom. Angella Johnson, a feature writer at the Mail on Sunday, tweets:

Mike does not deny the charge, claims he too is a victim and says Angella should have taken it as a compliment:

Remember Mike thinks it is actually female journalists who are the predators. “Much younger”? He’s only been married a few decades…