Jared Tips His Uber Driver £1… Then Claims It On Expenses

Stingy Jared O’Mara tipped his Uber driver just £1 – and then claimed it on expenses. A look through the absent Sheffield Hallam MP’s latest expenses records shows that last year, back when he was still turning up to work, Jared spent nearly £900 of taxpayers’ money on Uber journeys in just a couple of months. One driver back in August clearly deserved five stars because Jared deemed him worthy of a generous £1 tip. Which he swiftly then claimed back on expenses.

Using Uber is probably a worse crime than his internet postings in the eyes of the Corbynista-controlled Labour disputes panel…