Bolton Wanderer Hoping For Derby Away Win

UKIP’s EGM – the hotly-anticipated event of the year for Her Majesty’s Press Corps – is likely to take place around the 17th of February in Derby, Guido understands. Although the location and date are subject to change, this is the current plan. It would work out favourably for Henry Bolton: Guido is told the majority of his remaining supporters in the membership are based in the midlands and north. Senior Kippers think this could make all the difference for Bolton and are saying there’s a real possibility he could win the vote and survive – providing, as Nigel Farage has repeatedly warned, no further pictures emerge of him with his definitely-not-still-girlfriend Jo Marney in the meantime. Can his opponents bus 400 people up to Derby to vote him out?