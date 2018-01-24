Jezza Forgets Cash, Wanders Off Without Paying

Spotted this morning: Jeremy Corbyn in the coffee queue in Portcullis House, ordering four large lattes (very Islington). Who would have thought it – when the time came to pay, Jezza told the cashier he didn’t have any money on him and wandered off in search of cash, leaving the baristas without payment. Guido’s parliamentary spy quipped:

“I thought for a moment he might expect me to pay for his coffees, given what he wants to do to us all if he gets into government”

Same old Labour, always forgetting about the cost…