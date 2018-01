Nigel tells the Today programme “it’s been an appalling few weeks” for UKIP and that Henry Bolton has shown “very bad judgment”. He reckons Guido’s story about Bolton dining with Jo Marney at the National Liberal Club and then taking the train home with her was the most damaging revelation against him. He says if the EGM vote was tomorrow Bolton would certainly lose and adds: “I’m not saying I support Henry Bolton”. He has a month to turn it around…