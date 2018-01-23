Which Family Really Has Too Much Media Influence?

The Competition and Markets Authority has provisionally ruled that 21st Century Fox’s bid to take control of the 61% of Sky it does not already own was not in the public interest due to concerns about media plurality. The CMA says the Murdoch family trust would have “too much control over news providers in the UK across all media platforms and therefore too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda.”

Which multi-platform media giant really dominates the news industry in Britain? The BBC controls some two-fifths of the news market, nearly double that controlled by Sky and News UK.

Which family really has for decades had too much control over British public opinion and the political agenda on multiple media platforms? Which family dominates BBC coverage of the Royal Family, general elections, budgets, as well as the flagship weekly current affairs shows; Question Time and Any Questions? The Dimblebys…