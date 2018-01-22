New Tory PPS List in Full

Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service
Rt Hon Theresa May MP – George Hollingbery MP and Seema Kennedy MP

HM Treasury
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP – Kwasi Kwarteng MP
Ministerial team – Scott Mann MP

Home Office
Secretary of State for the Home Department and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP – Ed Argar MP
Minister of State – Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP – David Morris MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP – Conor Burns MP
Ministerial team – Robert Courts MP

Ministry of Defence
Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Gavin Williamson MP – Will Quince MP
Ministerial team – Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and Jack Lopresti MP

Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice – Rt Hon David Gauke MP – Peter Heaton Jones MP
Ministerial team – Julian Knight MP

Department for Education
Secretary of State for Education– Rt Damian Hinds MP – Simon Hoare MP
Ministerial team – Alex Chalk MP and David Warbuton MP

Department for Exiting the European Union
Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP – Gareth Johnson MP and Jeremy Quin MP

Department for International Trade
Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP – Tom Pursglove MP
Ministerial team – Mike Wood MP

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP – Alan Mak MP
Ministerial team – Mary Robinson MP

Department of Health and Social Care
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP – James Cartlidge MP
Ministerial team – Maggie Throup MP

Department for Work and Pensions
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Esther McVey MP – Huw Merriman MP
Ministerial team – Ranil Jayawardena MP

Department for Transport
Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP – James Heappey MP
Ministerial team – Chris Green MP

Department for Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP – Chris Philp MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP – Victoria Prentis MP

Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park – Luke Hall MP

Scotland Office
Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP – Alberto Costa MP

Wales Office
Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP – Glyn Davies MP
Ministerial team – Chris Davies MP

Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP – Matt Warman MP

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP – Kevin Hollinrake MP
Ministerial team – Rebecca Pow MP

Department for International Development
Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP – Michael Tomlinson MP
Ministerial team –Craig Tracey MP

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Matt Hancock MP – Nigel Huddleston MP

Cabinet Office
Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon David Lidington MP – Kevin Foster MP

Attorney General’s Office
Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP – Michelle Donelan MP

Minister without Portfolio
Minister without portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP – Helen Whately MP

January 22, 2018 at 3:46 pm



