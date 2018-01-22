Labour Trans Activists Circulate Radical Feminist Hit List

Meanwhile over at the Labour Party, transgender activists are involved in a bitter dispute with radical feminists over whether trans candidates should be allowed on all-women shortlists. A spreadsheet is being circulated with the names and details of a number of female Labour feminists. They are being targeted by the Labour Against Transphobia group, who accuse the women of trying to block them from AWS. The hit list of Labour women includes details of their CLPs – it has been described to Guido by one feminist as a “Stalinist” attempt to “doxx” them, i.e. publish their names and locations so they can be targeted by the trans side. The feminist wing are accusing leading trans activist Lily Madigan, whose attempts to run for parliament have been backed by Owen Jones, of being involved in the spreadsheet, though she denies it. Good to know Labour are focusing on what everyone’s talking about down the Dog and Duck…